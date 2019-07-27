As Nci Building Sys (NCS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder State Street Trimmed Position; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Upped Position

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 68,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,866 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 960,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 65.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Investment AB Buys New 1.4% Position in NCI Building; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 128,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21M, up from 253,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold NCS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 324,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). 69,249 are held by Shell Asset Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 75,697 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 39,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,426 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 165,962 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 390,437 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 1.19M shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 192,711 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) for 67,200 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 36,497 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $42.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $84,889 was bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE. Shares for $221,025 were bought by Buckley John L. On Friday, June 7 Boyle Brian P. bought $64,311 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 15,000 shares. Steinhafel Arthur W. bought $90,824 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, May 31. 5,000 shares were bought by FORBES GARY L, worth $22,000 on Tuesday, June 4. On Friday, May 10 the insider Ball George L. bought $150,000.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares to 432,123 shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,017 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau stated it has 17,535 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 151,389 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.52% or 17,539 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 7,395 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 237,623 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 6.76 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wms Lc reported 28,003 shares. Spectrum Group Inc invested in 466 shares. 1,566 were reported by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Park Avenue Secs Ltd accumulated 3,506 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Penobscot Investment Mgmt reported 1.18% stake. Bragg stated it has 62,316 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 20,875 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock.