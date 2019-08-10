As Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Shares Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted by $1.10 Million Its Holding; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shares Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Position by $968,448

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NBTB) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 30,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 212,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 181,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Nbt Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 65,238 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 10,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 35,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 45,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 327,467 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

More notable recent NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does NBT Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBTB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NBT Bancorp Inc. Successfully Closes Merger With Alliance Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2013.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 53,710 shares to 321,080 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 29,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,290 shares, and cut its stake in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NBTB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,973 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. 41,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 23 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited owns 162,234 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) or 40,431 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,092 shares. Denali Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 120 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 58,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 65,267 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tompkins has invested 0.5% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 2,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 109,655 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18,207 shares to 65,375 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to American Financial Group, Inc.’s New Subordinated Debentures – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) CEO Carl Lindner on Q4 2018 Results -EarningsCallTranscript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,841 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Com has 0.04% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Covington Inv Advsrs accumulated 1.42% or 43,607 shares. Hightower Limited Company invested in 4,636 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma reported 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 38,419 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) accumulated 5 shares. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,122 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 448,357 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Btim invested in 0.09% or 66,563 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 135,771 shares. Walthausen & Co Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 63,839 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 85,200 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset holds 0.45% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 750,409 shares.