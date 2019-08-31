As Navistar Intl New (NAV) Market Valuation Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hexcel (HXL) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $500,733

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 433,372 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 320,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 63,711 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 384,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 383,148 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Feature Clean, Electric Drivetrain At Advanced Clean Transportation Expo; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS; 16/04/2018 – VW Trucks Mulls Raising Navistar Stake, Forcing Offer for Entire Company; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR EXTENDS CEO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT TO APRIL 2019; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN: NOT REPORTING CHANGES TO PROPOSALS

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 0.84% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $118.96 million for 4.79 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 46,092 shares to 756,607 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 329,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 92,758 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 229,959 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 150,449 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 12,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust holds 52,098 shares. Parametrica Management accumulated 4,560 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 49,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 40,861 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested in 56,523 shares or 0.2% of the stock. New York-based Teton Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 121,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 12,005 shares. Harvey Inv Lc stated it has 86,960 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Intl Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 1,636 shares. 7,482 are owned by Albion Finance Group Inc Ut. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 2.77 million shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,534 shares.