As Navigators Group (NAVG) Shares Were Volatile, Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.09 Million Its Position; Menta Capital Increased Its National Instrs (NATI) Stake

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 510,203 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 394.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 30,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 38,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,800 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 8,994 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 10,484 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Mason Street Ltd Liability has 7,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Co holds 58,434 shares. Paloma Management Commerce holds 0.1% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 60,208 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 13,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Captrust Finance Advisors has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 95 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 7,006 shares. 372,215 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1,235 activity. $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

