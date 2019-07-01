As Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Value Declined, Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Stock Value Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Raised Its Stake by $14.49 Million

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company's stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11M, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 121,481 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $232.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 52,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 2,517 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company. Element Cap Management Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 16,667 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 56,129 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 3,694 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 4,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 347,060 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt owns 3,391 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.2% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 13,800 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 15,452 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs has 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Glazer Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). American holds 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 15,951 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 32,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 384,743 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 10,450 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 132,436 shares. Pnc Fin Incorporated reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 468 shares. Fil Limited owns 294,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.1% or 60,208 shares.