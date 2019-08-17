As Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Has Boosted Holding by $41.33 Million; As Cit Group (CIT) Shares Declined, Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut by $14.74 Million Its Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 313,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.01M, down from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 676,169 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 2.69M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 25,450 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 72,707 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 31,719 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 384,743 shares. 186,898 are held by Principal Fincl. owns 15,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsr invested in 5,784 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,072 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 17,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,597 are owned by Laurion Management L P. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 73,451 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 20,400 shares. Aperio Gp Llc holds 11,436 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd accumulated 155,633 shares.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Daiwa Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Hbk LP reported 4,468 shares. 83 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 38,583 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Incorporated has 51,500 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 244,084 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 332,187 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 32,999 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 34,850 shares. Moreover, Hahn Capital Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 295,622 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 4,510 shares.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CIT Group Inc. (CIT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CIT Buys Mutual Of Omaha For $1B – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Q2 efficiency ratio improves, finance margin declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,673 activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 was bought by Alemany Ellen R. 1,000 shares valued at $43,139 were bought by McPhail Kenneth on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.16 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.