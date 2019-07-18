As Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Valuation Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Position by $2.91 Million; As First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Value Declined, Ensemble Capital Management Cut Position by $4.04 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $94.76. About 2.49M shares traded or 124.88% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 42,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05M, down from 644,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Promotes Ciro M. DeFalco to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on March 30, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Hartford Receives All Required Regulatory Approvals For Acquisition Of Navigators – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 3.28M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 447 shares. Wellington Gru Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,910 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech accumulated 16,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 45,904 shares. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 43,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 10,484 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 127,496 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 112,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 314,523 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,043 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 229,395 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79,248 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $161.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 64,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares to 126,543 shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.