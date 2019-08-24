As Navigator Holdings LTD Shs (NVGS) Stock Value Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Has Lowered Its Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $385.51. About 946,272 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 21/03/2018 – Charter Schools Skip Spring Break to Tap Into Municipal Market; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: ON TRACK TO LAUNCH MOBILE SERVICE MIDDLE OF THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS- SENIOR SECURED NOTES CONSIST OF $800 MLN 2038 NOTES WITH 5.375% INTEREST, TO BE ISSUED AT 98.846% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 30/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 23/03/2018 – At Success Academy Charter High School, Stretching Comes With Growing Pains; 25/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – NEW CHARTER PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 22, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.9B, EST. $3.87B; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/05/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – VESSEL WILL COMMENCE ITS 10-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT WITH MARINE HARVEST UPON DELIVERY AT LOCATION WITHIN FEW DAYS

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs (NVGS) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 125,171 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38B, down from 134,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 66,729 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 12,368 shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.3% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Com holds 27,200 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 56.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1,966 shares to 21,374 shares, valued at $931.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).