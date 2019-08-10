As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Valuation Declined, Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.94 Million; Noble Plc (NE) Stock Price Declined While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.42 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 6.36M shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 16/04/2018 – Noble’s Elman: Allocation of 15% to Shareholders Is Fair; Agreed to Revised Proposal; 29/04/2018 – Noble: Company Will Seek to Reach Agreement With Goldilocks and Creditors to Resolve Issue; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group: Default Due to Failure to Pay the Principal Amount on March 20; 29/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: CONFIRMS COURT RULING ON APRIL 27; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES MODEST HIKE IN ’18 FLOATING RIG DEMAND IN U.S. GULF; 12/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RSA ACCESSIONS SURPASS 75% APPROVAL THRESHOLD; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE -“PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING… PROVIDES FOR COMMITTED TRADE FINANCE & HEDGING FACILITY WHICH IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT FOR GROUP TO CONTINUE TO TRADE”; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – “GROUP HAS RECLASSIFIED ITS LONG-TERM DEBT LIABILITIES TO CURRENT LIABILITIES AS AT 31 MARCH 2018”; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble resolution calls for local Civil War hero to receive Medal of Honor

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 250,381 shares traded or 94.53% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

