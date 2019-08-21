As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Valuation Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Its Holding by $330,580; Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $468,138; Market Value Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 33,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 383,053 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 416,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 29,602 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11893.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $265.68. About 1.23 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 246,471 shares to 933,173 shares, valued at $43.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 350,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

