As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Value Rose, Needham Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Crosslink Capital Has Raised Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position by $2.44 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 442,280 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 76,485 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 40,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “NVGS Stock Price & News – Navigator Holdings Ltd. – Wall Street Journal” on April 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kimball International Inc (KBAL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,909 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Pembroke Mngmt has invested 2.89% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Usa Portformulas reported 3,338 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson Company has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,179 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 2,865 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Management LP De accumulated 50,600 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Principal Fincl reported 10,722 shares. Crosslink invested in 7.22% or 204,460 shares. 374,607 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 347,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 54,106 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 23,605 shares stake.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares to 54,240 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.