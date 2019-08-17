As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Stake by $637,940; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shares Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 9,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, down from 72,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 63,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 63,192 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Navigator Holdings Stock Rose 14% in February – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ex-SEAL Turned Fund Manager Recommends This Shipping Company – Forbes Now” published on April 25, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings – Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares to 40,143 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 11,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).