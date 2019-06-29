As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shares Rose, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Valiant Capital Management LP Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Value Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 05/03/2018 FACEBOOK MEDIA ENABLES SOME PUBLISHERS TO LABEL NEWS `BREAKING’; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 1.10 million shares traded or 834.07% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Corrected Record Date for Its 2018 Annual Meeting – PR Newswire” on July 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping execs see momentum as IMO 2020 adopted, macro climate clears – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Technology, clean energy policies on agenda at Marine Money confab – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ex-SEAL Turned Fund Manager Recommends This Shipping Company – Forbes Now” published on April 25, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings – Oversold In 2018 With Big Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1.19% or 232,482 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Com owns 492,937 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,304 shares stake. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Martin Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,017 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.61% or 8,791 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Regis Mgmt Commerce Lc invested in 0% or 26,928 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 126,600 were accumulated by Cullinan Associates Inc. Stralem & stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 2,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Family holds 1.06% or 14,716 shares in its portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 9,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.