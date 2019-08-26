As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shares Declined, Needham Investment Management Boosted Stake by $973,500; Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Visa (V) Position by $594,984

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 45.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 193,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.82M market cap company. It closed at $9.4 lastly. It is down 16.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,629 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 8,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 929,756 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.73 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.