As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $1.94 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Holder Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 119,376 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 12,486 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 10,500 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.06% or 466,503 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 2.97% stake. Stanley invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 25,188 shares. Front Barnett Limited holds 68,497 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,571 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% or 163,503 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 Management Corporation stated it has 9.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 35,053 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 3,864 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 172,608 shares.