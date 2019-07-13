As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Value Rose, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.94 Million Its Holding; Encompass Capital Advisors Increases Position in Anadarko Pete (APC)

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 147,816 shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 2.68M shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.63M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.