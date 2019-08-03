As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Value Declined, Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $1.94 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $2.19 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.02 million market cap company. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 16.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 34,948 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 45,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 359,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zebra Technologies Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares & holds 3,443 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 0.18% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marietta Invest Prns Lc holds 2.65% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 40,143 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.11% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 190 shares. 81,930 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Com accumulated 2,200 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha has 1,077 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc reported 0.25% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Spectrum Mngmt Gru, Indiana-based fund reported 1,705 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 3.53% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64,292 shares to 174,792 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 62,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Ex-SEAL Turned Fund Manager Recommends This Shipping Company – Forbes Now” published on April 25, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americaâ€™s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.