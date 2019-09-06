As Navigant Consulting (Put) (NCI) Valuation Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Stake; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $747,270 as Share Price Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 18,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 561,623 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (Put) (NCI) by 586.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 71,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 12,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Navigant Consulting Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 253,578 shares traded. Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) has risen 13.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NCI News: 03/04/2018 – ENGINE CAPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT ON NAVIGANT’S ANNUAL MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CleanSpark Ranks in Navigant Research Top 10 Global Microgrid Rankings; 02/05/2018 – NAVIGANT CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 16/05/2018 – Navigant Recognized as Insurance Expert Witness Firm of the Year and Seven Thought Leaders Honored across Three Categories; 03/05/2018 – Navigant Appoints Kai Tsai to Lead Health Plan Consulting Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 29/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows New Global Capacity Deployments for Energy Storage for the Grid and Ancillary Services Are; 09/05/2018 – Navigant and Ayasdi Collaborate to Deploy Machine Intelligence to Effectively and Efficiently Detect and Deter Financial Crime; 01/05/2018 – Navigant Recognized by Forbes among Best Midsize Employers for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Navigant Research Report Shows Global Annual Revenue for Commercial & Industrial Demand Response Is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion in 2027

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold NCI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 4.17% less from 38.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 73 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Principal Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) for 343,935 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,075 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank has 77,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 15,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 329,320 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 30,887 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 697,079 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 585,687 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.06% or 32,986 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 45,048 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,494 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (Put) (NYSE:UNF) by 7,186 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,300 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Limited Co holds 18,000 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 162,316 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc accumulated 83 shares. Veritable LP has 3,433 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10,800 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcdaniel Terry And Company accumulated 975 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.07% or 1,343 shares. Fil holds 0.05% or 52,838 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And stated it has 837 shares. City holds 0.01% or 42 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Ltd Liability Com invested in 365 shares. Creative Planning owns 29,594 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.