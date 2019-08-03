As Navient (NAVI) Valuation Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Position by $2.92 Million; Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lifted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 265,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 1.07M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 08/05/2018 – Navient recognized for gender diversity on its board; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.05M shares to 9.14 million shares, valued at $571.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 74,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30M shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $211.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

