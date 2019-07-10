As Navient (NAVI) Valuation Rose, Fir Tree Raised by $7.05 Million Its Holding; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $11.83 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 2.16 million shares traded or 39.98% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

