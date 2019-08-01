As Navient (NAVI) Stock Value Rose, Fir Tree Boosted by $7.05 Million Its Position; Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Holding in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by $939,132

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 194,541 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 16/04/2018 – UBS’s Tom Naratil on Advice Standards, the Protocol and More — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 21,895 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 51,500 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $65.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS: The Upside’s Just Not There, Even At 0.9x P/TNAV – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UBS Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron’s 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks face U.K. class action over forex-rigging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 252,469 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 33,347 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 162,226 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.98 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.06% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has 491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,564 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 472,340 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Kahn Brothers De holds 0% or 25,456 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 167,387 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SinglePoint to acquire General Revenue Corporation from Navient – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canyon proposes nominees for Navient board – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Navient (NAVI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Navient (NAVI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient to announce second-quarter 2019 results on July 23, host earnings call on July 24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.