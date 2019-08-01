As Navient (NAVI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Has Lifted Its Stake; Impala Asset Management Cut Its B2gold (BTG) Holding by $499,140; Market Valuation Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 10.20M shares traded or 104.05% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 2.11M shares traded or 23.03% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – Navient Held $79.4 Billion of FFELP Loans at March 31; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 16/04/2018 – Navient Corp expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $30.25 million for 26.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14M shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $66.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 133,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI).

