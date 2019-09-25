As Navient (NAVI) Stock Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Boosted Holding by $584,259; As Hill International (HIL) Share Price Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.54 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 343.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 58,041 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 13,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 774,091 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT TO ENGAGE W/ CANYON TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL BOARD NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Navient reelects board at annual shareholder meeting; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $329 MLN VS $340 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 770,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 792,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 14,207 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 CHADWICK JAMES M bought $215,185 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 83,966 shares. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares were bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 83,963 shares to 394,479 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 150,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,995 shares, and cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 108,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 192,749 shares. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 13,292 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 174,285 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.10M shares. 4.45 million are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 177,171 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 126,175 shares stake. 110,100 were accumulated by Axa. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Co holds 615,565 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Petrus Lta holds 2.10 million shares or 1% of its portfolio.

