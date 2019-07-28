As Navient (NAVI) Market Value Rose, Fir Tree Has Lifted Holding by $7.05 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $3.89 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 3.14M shares traded or 83.76% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS INTEND TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEES WITH NAVIENT’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 444,500 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 6.88 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 25.65M shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 0.07% or 51,760 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 15 shares. 79,934 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated De invested in 25,456 shares. Finance Svcs stated it has 113 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability invested in 275,249 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 0.07% or 75,771 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 250,000 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 79,400 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking has 27,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,273 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,297 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 291 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.17% or 4,110 shares in its portfolio. 185,294 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Legal General Gru Plc owns 1.08M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Conning holds 7,494 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Com Ny reported 605,396 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 668 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).