As Navient (NAVI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fir Tree Has Raised Its Stake; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Value Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Raised Its Stake

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $258.36. About 103,262 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 855,984 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40

