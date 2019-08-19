As Nautilus (NLS) Stock Price Declined, Victory Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $557,740; As Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Ulysses Management Has Boosted by $401,362 Its Position

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 82.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 111,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The institutional investor held 23,013 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 134,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.94M market cap company. The stock increased 6.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 160,417 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC – REITERATES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – COMPLETED FIRST TRIAL OF ITS NEWLY DEVELOPED AUTONOMOUS SEDIMENT SAMPLER; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 609,710 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 606,155 shares to 616,234 shares, valued at $27.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,781 shares, and has risen its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 68,098 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 12,253 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 228,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 26,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 20,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,309 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,700 shares. State Bank Of America De owns 21,724 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 386,493 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 81 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate owns 173,822 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 63,553 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 29,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $62,659 activity. McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $27,806 was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 98,819 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd owns 5,394 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 7,045 shares. Putnam Investments reported 280,942 shares stake. Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 804 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 6,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 0.12% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,494 shares. 100 are owned by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 60,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blair William And Il owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 22,205 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 101 shares. Cipher LP has 6,236 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Df Dent And holds 0.05% or 60,321 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

