As Nautilus (NLS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Spark Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holder Ycg Has Upped Position

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 533.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 258,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The hedge fund held 307,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 125,953 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57M, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 3.82M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. Shares for $14,973 were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 58,704 shares to 210,100 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,000 shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CEO James Barr on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Octane Fitness Commercial Equipment Now Compatible with Apple GymKit – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 32,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 2.18M shares. 21,724 are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 30,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 12,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 13,721 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 36,191 shares. Prtn Llc owns 35,700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 635,360 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 59,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 289,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 157,250 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,560 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd reported 10,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.4% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Montecito State Bank holds 0.08% or 6,246 shares in its portfolio. Eminence Cap Lp reported 2.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). West Coast Limited Co holds 1.52% or 150,914 shares. Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.91% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.67 million shares. Farmers Com stated it has 1.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Geode Cap Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 14.26 million shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Waddell Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 646,664 shares. Cwh Cap Mngmt owns 133,122 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Liberty Management holds 31,996 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,250 activity.