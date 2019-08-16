As Nautilus (NLS) Shares Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.82 Million; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Claar Advisors Cut Stake by $4.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 363,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The institutional investor held 706,745 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 343,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 398,710 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 14/05/2018 – Nautilus amends funding mandate; 24/05/2018 – Nautilus confirms successful trial of new spider-inspired samplers; 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Brings Ground-Breaking Max Trainer® to the Gym; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 2.49M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.60M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $62,659 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 McMahon William B bought $19,880 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 14,000 shares. 3,840 shares were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M, worth $14,973 on Tuesday, May 14.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,980 shares to 23,364 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Finl Inc Md (NASDAQ:WSBF).

