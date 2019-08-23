As Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) Valuation Declined, Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Holding by $11.74 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 52.91% . The institutional investor held 587,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Natuzzi Spa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 19,043 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) has declined 77.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTZ News: 06/04/2018 – Natuzzi 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.11; 30/04/2018 – Natuzzi Filed with SEC Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement with Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 28/05/2018 – Natuzzi 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.09; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – UNDER DEAL, NATUZZI TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO LTD WOULD BECOME A JOINT VENTURE; 06/04/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – QTRLY LOSS SHR EUR 0.11; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – COMPANY AND KUKA WILL OWN, RESPECTIVELY, A 49% AND A 51% STAKE IN JOINT VENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi: Kuka to Invest EUR65 Million to Venture; 06/04/2018 – NATUZZI SPA SAYS CURRENTLY RESTRUCTURING RECENTLY ACQUIRED NATUZZI ITALIA STORES IN MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement With Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares to 398,898 shares, valued at $47.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,871 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

