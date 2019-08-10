As Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Trimmed by $11.74 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Spc Financial Raised Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 52.91% . The institutional investor held 587,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Natuzzi Spa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 million market cap company. It closed at $1.61 lastly. It is up 77.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTZ News: 22/03/2018 Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement with Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 06/04/2018 – Natuzzi 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.11; 30/04/2018 – Natuzzi Filed with SEC Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – JV TO BE GRANTED DISTRIBUTION LICENSE FOR NATUZZI ITALIA, NATUZZI EDITIONS, OTHER RELEVANT TRADEMARKS FOR EURO 15 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – UNDER DEAL, NATUZZI TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO LTD WOULD BECOME A JOINT VENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement with Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 28/05/2018 – Natuzzi 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.09; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi to Own 49% of Venture; Kuka to Own 51% Stake; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – KUKA WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF EURO 65 MLN; 06/04/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – QTRLY LOSS SHR EUR 0.11

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 4,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:

More notable recent Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Natuzzi S.P.A.: Heads I Win, Tails I Win Even More – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Natuzzi Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards for Average Closing Price – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Natuzzi Announces Consolidated Results for the First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) CEO Pasquale Natuzzi on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,159 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).