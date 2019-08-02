As Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Cut by $11.74 Million Its Stake; Palestra Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Natuzzi Spa (NTZ) by 79.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.91% . The institutional investor held 587,951 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Natuzzi Spa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.1029 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 17,648 shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) has declined 77.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTZ News: 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement with Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – JV TO BE GRANTED DISTRIBUTION LICENSE FOR NATUZZI ITALIA, NATUZZI EDITIONS, OTHER RELEVANT TRADEMARKS FOR EURO 15 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – AGREEMENTS WERE SIGNED FURTHER TO EXECUTION OF A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ON JANUARY 9, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi S.p.A. Signs a Joint Venture Agreement With Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. (“Kuka”); 30/04/2018 – Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting and Board of Directors of Natuzzi S.p.A.:; 06/04/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – QTRLY LOSS SHR EUR 0.11; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi: Kuka to Invest EUR65 Million to Venture; 22/03/2018 – Natuzzi to Own 49% of Venture; Kuka to Own 51% Stake; 28/05/2018 – Natuzzi 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.09; 22/03/2018 – NATUZZI SPA – UNDER DEAL, NATUZZI TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO LTD WOULD BECOME A JOINT VENTURE

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 1.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Glob Mgmt Limited reported 8.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 44.18 million are held by Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.35% or 45,482 shares. Ckw Gru has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Inv Management Lc owns 4,127 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Management Incorporated has 4.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,807 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 41,598 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.1% or 418,247 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 725,952 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.17% or 38,800 shares in its portfolio. 27,778 are held by Cognios Lc. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma owns 133,484 shares. Private Cap Advsrs reported 4,003 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Commerce has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 2.97% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

