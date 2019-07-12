As Natus Medical (BABY) Market Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped by $2.89 Million Its Position; Aon Plc (AON) Market Value Rose While Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $32.05 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 188,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.77 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.12. About 254,834 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) by 31.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 115,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,442 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, up from 362,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natus Medical Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 64,966 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 21/05/2018 – Nox Medical Achieves Success in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natus Neurology; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE ON APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS CLAIMS FOR INFRINGEMENT BY NATUS NEUROLOGY; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD “FOR” ELECTION OF DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $449.49 million for 26.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,883 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 54,700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Confluence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 325,283 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,297 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) or 338,901 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Martingale Asset Lp owns 0.04% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 141,823 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 62,911 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 96,009 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 18,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 32,151 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 133 shares.