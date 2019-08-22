As Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stock Value Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised by $425,000 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Holding

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 7,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.84M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 995,958 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 970,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 62,156 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,725 were reported by Pacific Inv Mngmt. Franklin Res holds 0.01% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 1.00 million shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 558,283 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 995,958 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 25,725 shares in its portfolio. 422,052 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 26,774 shares. Strs Ohio holds 29,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 245,804 are held by Ameriprise. Illinois-based Guggenheim Llc has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 15,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 32,930 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Swiss Bankshares invested in 23,100 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 129,970 shares to 395,889 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera owns 106,304 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability stated it has 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Inv Management reported 467,895 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bankshares Tru has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Invest Service Limited Liability has invested 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 511,347 were reported by Nippon Life Global Americas. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 3.21% or 117,310 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,229 shares. Connable Office has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Service Corporation has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak accumulated 18,792 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 108,246 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. South Texas Money invested in 3.45% or 679,848 shares.