As Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Share Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Holding by $425,000; Groesbeck Investment Management Lifted Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,547 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 9,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,958 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 970,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 32,354 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $979,886 activity. Taylor Stephen Charles had sold 2,720 shares worth $46,240 on Tuesday, February 5.

