As Natl Presto Inds (NPK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Lowered Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $548,012

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Natl Presto Inds Inc (NPK) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% . The institutional investor held 32,602 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 28,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Natl Presto Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 51,444 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has declined 20.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,782 activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Int’l Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 2,200 shares to 34,914 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Series A (NYSE:CE) by 43,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,288 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold NPK shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 0.87% less from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) or 11,173 shares. Clearbridge Ltd, New York-based fund reported 160 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc owns 49,835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 63,316 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 386 shares. 2,566 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Kbc Nv reported 5,221 shares. Citigroup accumulated 17,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 14,702 shares. Blackrock reported 934,118 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). 9,255 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

More notable recent National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:NPK) -7.9% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “National Presto Industries Inc.: 5/22/19 – Election of Directors at Annual Stockholder Meeting; Planned Randy Lieble Retirement; David Peuse named Treasurer – The Wall Street Transcript” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bet Big on DuPont Analysis With These Top 5 Picks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.