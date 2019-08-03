As Natl Healthcare (NHC) Shares Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Raised by $667,500 Its Position; Millennium Management Has Raised Premier (PINC) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Natl Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 59,606 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 50,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Natl Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 21,620 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 03/05/2018 – NHC REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN QTRLY COMMON DIV; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 16/04/2018 – The Health Industry Summit (tHlS) to Play a Greater Role as China Set to Boost Health Industry for a Higher Level of National Health Care

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 862.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 172,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 192,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 355,711 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 396,709 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $28.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,874 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premier, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Premier Inc (PINC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call Before Market Opens on August 20 – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Children’s Hospital Forms Strategic Partnership with Premier Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Beckershospitalreview.com‘s news article titled: “Bringing up the Bottom Line: Using Surveillance and Guidance to Streamline Efficiency and Standardize Care – Becker’s Hospital Review” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,748 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,566 were accumulated by Campbell & Co Adviser Lc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com reported 9,244 shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc holds 2.42% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 120 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 22,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0% or 9,306 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 41,737 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 8,705 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 676,196 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Van Berkom & accumulated 27,426 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 193,828 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 657 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

More important recent National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National HealthCare Corporation Partners with MatrixCare for Enterprise Technology Solution – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “NHC Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “NHC Appoints Josh A. McCreary As General Counsel, SVP And Secretary – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHC Welcomes David A. Johnson as Vice President of Homecare – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.