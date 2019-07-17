As Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Stock Price Declined, Rk Asset Management Boosted Holding; Conning Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Decreased by $1.41 Million

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 8,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,388 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 290,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 959,781 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 219,663 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why National Beverage Stock Lost 18% in February – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can FIZZ Overcome Cockroaches and Pepsi? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/25/2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Beverage Becomes Oversold (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 37,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 8,342 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Management Lc. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,406 shares. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 108,343 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 4 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 4,176 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 449,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gp holds 0% or 20,929 shares. 14,673 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,728 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.75 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,439 shares to 306,800 shares, valued at $42.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 25,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mgmt has 5,096 shares. Enterprise Services Corporation invested in 0.01% or 405 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Iowa-based Security Bankshares Of So Dak has invested 1.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, British Columbia Inv has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard Natl Bank has 35,659 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Motco owns 455 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 6,512 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 6,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meeder Asset owns 38,459 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.