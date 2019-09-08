As National Retail Properties Reit (NNN) Share Price Declined, Agf Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.07 Million; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Boosted Stake in At&T (T)

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit (NNN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 37,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 844,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.75 million, down from 881,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.53 million shares traded or 51.71% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Com Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 6,311 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited owns 14,778 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 2.06 million shares. Korea Inv Corp reported 50,208 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.12% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Ltd Partnership stated it has 134,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 19,528 shares. Shelton Capital reported 609 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.48% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. 1,645 were reported by Tompkins Fin. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 7,319 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.17% or 4,868 shares in its portfolio. 36,998 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corp. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Systematic Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 7,400 shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $114.71M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 326,671 shares to 970,408 shares, valued at $72.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

