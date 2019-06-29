As National Retail Properties (NNN) Valuation Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Holder Granite Investment Partners Lifted Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 74.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 8,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 514,479 shares traded or 60.70% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 1.35 million shares traded or 60.39% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc stated it has 141 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Sei Investments Co invested in 0.02% or 45,660 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 73,074 shares. Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 4.09% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 2,706 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Marshall Wace Llp reported 674 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Com holds 111,004 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group owns 10,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 611,148 shares. 3,487 are held by Hightower Ltd. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 800 shares. Bluecrest holds 2,314 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,645 shares to 54,324 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,347 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 220,076 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $81.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.