As National Retail Properties (NNN) Stock Value Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Stake; Ares Management Cut Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding by $7.12 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 48,394 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has risen 1.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 541.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 179,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 33,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.08M shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.60M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 28,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 24,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company reported 101,885 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited accumulated 62,045 shares. Citigroup reported 4,760 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1,391 shares. 10,000 were reported by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Ares Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 464,208 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Tradition Capital Ltd Liability invested in 66,446 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.08% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 311,057 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). The Korea-based Korea has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 0.48% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 396,900 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 4,359 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 244,516 are held by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 601,069 shares. Invesco Limited holds 5.46 million shares. Eii Capital Management invested 1.2% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 840 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Natixis holds 0% or 4,530 shares in its portfolio.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares to 358,239 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).