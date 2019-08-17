As National Retail Properties (NNN) Share Value Declined, Holder Aew Capital Management LP Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 672,299 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 46,885 shares to 528,444 shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Group Incorporated stated it has 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana owns 227,555 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci reported 762,040 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 901,813 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Ssi Investment Mgmt reported 8,890 shares. Jmg Fin reported 0.03% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Service reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Management invested in 1.13% or 5,603 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.36% or 322,937 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc stated it has 100,259 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jump Trading Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,072 shares. Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Assocs has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28,249 were accumulated by Tiemann Invest Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 6,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.02% or 197,357 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 69,379 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Incorporated reported 4,457 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Lpl Financial Lc has 39,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 2.42 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 109,736 shares. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 0% or 3,705 shares. Nordea Investment Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 6,256 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership owns 7,400 shares.