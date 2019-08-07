As National Retail Properties (NNN) Share Price Declined, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Stake by $5.92 Million; Maryland Capital Management Increased Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position by $615,196

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, up from 71,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is shuffling around its senior leadership in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 19/04/2018 – Ireland’s data protection watchdog told CNBC it has raised a number of questions with Facebook about its reintroduction of facial recognition technology in Europe

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 107,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 1.08 million shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $149.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.01M shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Whittier Trust reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 13.80 million shares. Kistler holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 457 shares. 4,000 are held by Fca Corp Tx. Bankshares Of America De owns 905,448 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Synovus owns 264 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.1% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 324,140 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Korea Invest holds 50,208 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 116,051 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider National Retail Properties’ 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in April – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties: Why You Should Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.6%-Yielding REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 129,100 shares. The Florida-based Cumberland Advisors Inc has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 241,991 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,220 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Co holds 18,533 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 4.76M are owned by D E Shaw. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 5.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.65% or 103,040 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 60,878 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 218,367 shares. Uss Invest Management owns 3.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.66 million shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 88,158 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.07% or 7,600 shares. 2,244 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The president is a no-coiner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.