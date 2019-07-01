As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Federated Investors Has Lowered Position by $1.26 Million; Parsley Energy (PE) Stake Lifted by Sankaty Advisors Llc

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 1.88M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 22,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.82 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 246,780 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century holds 0% or 4,425 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs invested in 36,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Private Trust Co Na invested 0.09% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). The Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Two Sigma Limited Com holds 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 3,763 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 16,175 shares. Aew Limited Partnership invested in 2.87% or 1.82 million shares. Stifel Fin owns 12,373 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Secs Llc has 1.86% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1.30 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 28,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 662 shares. 129,500 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.06M shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 100,147 shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.63M for 19.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

