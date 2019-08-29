As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Chesley Taft & Associates Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Boosted by $392,350

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $55.5 lastly. It is down 18.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 3.01 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

