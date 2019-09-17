As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Holding by $4.41 Million; Aspiriant Has Upped Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $2.13 Million; Valuation Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.04. About 450,243 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 83,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 91,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 537,919 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Companies reported 7,552 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 89,791 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 10,988 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Com reported 14,180 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.98 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 62,696 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fca Corp Tx holds 0.08% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 4,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 16,431 shares. 2.07M were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Gradient Invs Llc owns 50 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested 0.08% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,357 shares to 106,850 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,285 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

