As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Shares Declined, Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Its Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Holds Holding in Visa (V)

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 436,783 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 790,576 shares to 797,200 shares, valued at $28.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 741,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares to 52,377 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,334 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.