As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Shares Declined, Honeywell International Has Decreased Holding; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $499,772 as Valuation Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.37. About 547,115 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 51,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 121,347 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60M for 19.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 422,830 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 267,414 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 764,929 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 0.04% stake. Cetera Limited Company accumulated 23,321 shares. Intl Gp Inc owns 317,828 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com owns 44,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 620 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Lc has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 62,446 shares. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,694 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.02% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 723,044 shares. Moreover, Albion Group Incorporated Ut has 0.1% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,049 shares to 25,828 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 28.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Inv Mngmt reported 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Ocean Lc, California-based fund reported 636 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 65,614 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.13% or 11,525 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.05% or 4,608 shares. 2.73 million are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 42.89 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whitnell And Comm reported 3.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jlb And Assocs has 2,765 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,083 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group reported 77,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Investment Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 64,064 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).