As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Market Value Declined, Holder Eaton Vance Management Cut Its Holding by $6.00 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,652 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 39,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 23.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 109,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 357,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 467,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 839,722 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 11,400 shares to 125,790 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.33 million for 19.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 4,152 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

