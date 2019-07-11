As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Autus Asset Management Cut by $457,780 Its Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 431,128 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,456 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, down from 66,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares to 9,565 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability reported 61 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bailard reported 0.03% stake. Charter Trust reported 14,557 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 1,319 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 67,587 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,005 shares stake. Nebraska-based Weitz Invest Mngmt has invested 3.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 5.84M shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company reported 5.47 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. 21,891 are owned by Cleararc. Fifth Third Bank holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 735,878 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 2.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 135,461 shares. Cap Investment Lc holds 2,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 182,319 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 43,300 shares. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 287,915 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 211 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 264 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fca Corp Tx reported 4,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 101,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.57 million are held by Principal Fincl Grp. Texas Permanent School Fund has 109,736 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 23,899 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 9,892 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares to 84,924 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity.