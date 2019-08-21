As National Retail Pptys (NNN) Market Valuation Declined, Federated Investors Lowered Position by $1.26 Million; As Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Share Value Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted by $6.07 Million Its Stake

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 22,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.82 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 660,266 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 32.27 million shares traded or 55.18% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 20,412 shares to 325,095 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 73,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 85,944 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 277,701 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 338,822 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.32% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. 40,276 are held by Aperio Llc. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Tru Lp holds 134,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 264,143 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has 1,615 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications stated it has 20,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 13,491 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 9,822 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).